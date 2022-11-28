Chicago Ald. Ed Burke Won't Seek Reelection, Ending Run of More Than 50 Years

For the first time in more than 50 years, Chicago Ald. Ed Burke’s name will not be on the municipal election ballot in February, as the longtime 14th ward alderman did not file nominating petitions prior to Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Burke, who won a special election to fill the 14th ward seat in March 1969, has served on the city council for 13 terms, navigating his way through a slew of high-profile disagreements with elected officials, including former Mayor Harold Washington, and dozens of controversies.

This election cycle, Burke didn’t say whether or not he would seek reelection, but after being indicted on federal racketeering and extortion charges in 2019, his run on the city council will come to an end next spring.

Federal law enforcement agents raided Burke's office in City Hall in Nov. 2018, using brown paper to obscure windows as they searched for clues in the extortion probe.

Agents also raided Burke's aldermanic offices, hauling out computers and boxes of documents.

Ultimately, he was charged in a criminal complaint on 14 different counts.

After the indictment, Burke was ousted as chair of the Finance Committee.

As of noon Monday, two candidates had filed petitions to run in the Feb. 28 election in the 14th ward. Jeylu Gutierrez and Raul Reyes could potentially both appear on the ballot, with other candidates having until 5 p.m. Monday to submit petitions in the race.

Burke has not yet released a public statement on his decision not to seek reelection.