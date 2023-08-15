Biden approves disaster declaration for Chicago-area flooding

President Joe Biden has officially approved a disaster declaration for Cook County after torrential rains caused devastating flooding across the region in late June and early July.

According to the declaration, residents in Cook County will now be eligible for a slew of federal resources in the aftermath of the flooding, which occurred between June 29 and July 2.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to the text of the declaration.

The federal government is also offering funding on a cost-shared basis for hazard mitigation measures in Cook County to prevent future flooding from taking place.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can begin their applications for disaster assistance at this website, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA app, according to the White House.

Thank you @POTUS for responding to Chicago’s call for federal aid, and sharing my commitment to families and communities in need. West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July’s flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 15, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson thanked the Biden Administration for their decision.

“West Side residents and other Chicagoans impacted by July’s flooding will now continue to get the assistance and resources needed for recovery,” the mayor said in a social media post.

Damage assessments remain ongoing in other communities, according to officials.

The decision to reverse the flow of the Chicago River amid flash floods this weekend has led to a dispute between Cicero and Chicago officials, NBC Chicago's Christian Farr reports.

The heavy rains that fell in late June and early July, culminating on July 1 and 2, dumped more than nine inches of rain on some parts of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

That rain flooded thousands of basements across the area, left numerous expressways impassible for hours at a time, and even caused engineers to temporarily reverse the flow of the Chicago River to ease burdens on area reservoirs and to prevent further flooding from taking place.

Johnson and Illinois officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, immediately began the process of seeking out federal funding to assist with clean-up efforts following those floods, while officials in Cicero and several other communities questioned whether the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago waited too long to reverse the flow of the river, leaving to flooding in several suburbs.

Officials with MWRD defended their decision-making, arguing that opening the locks prematurely could have badly-damaged the entire system.