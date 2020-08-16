Chicago Police Seek Suspect in Violent Attack on Worker Outside Loop Building

Chicago police are searching for a man who punched a man outside of a building in the Loop late last month in an attack that was caught on camera.

Footage released by the department Sunday shows a man cleaning a sidewalk outside of a building in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard on July 23 when another man begins to walk past him.

In the video, the man then abruptly moves toward the worker, punching him in the face before fleeing the scene:

Help Detectives identify the subject seen in this video where a Battery of Senior Citizen occurred on the 100 block of West Jackson Blvd on July 23 approx. 2:50PM.



We need your help Chicago.



Area 3 Detective Stevens (312) 744-8269

The suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a white tank top, blue shorts and blue shoes. No further descriptions were made available.

Anyone with information on the attack is encouraged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8269, or to anonymously report a tip to cpdtip.com.