Chicago police seek suspect in series of dumpster fires on South Side

A suspect is intentionally setting fires in trash receptacles on Chicago’s South Side, with some of those blazes spreading to nearby structures.

According to a community alert issued by police, at least five such fires have been reported within the last month.

Two of the fires occurred on March 27, in the 6800 block of South Indiana and the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue. Three more fires occurred in the 300 block of East 70th Street and in the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue on Sunday, officials said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Residents are asked to pay attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.