Chicago Police Seek Driver Who Killed Woman in West Garfield Park Hit-and-Run

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

Chicago police have started a search for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman late Saturday in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson, a 35-year-old woman was entering a vehicle when an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound struck her, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police haven't released any information about the driver.

