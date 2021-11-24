Chicago Police Search for Teen Girl Reported Missing From Logan Square

Chicago police have issued a missing persons alert for a 17-year-old girl that has been missing for nearly two months from the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, Micheala Padilla was last seen at a residence in the 3700 block of West George Street, located in the Logan Square neighborhood, on Oct. 1.

Police say that the last contact made with Padilla was made a short time later, on Oct. 7.

Padilla has been known to frequent the Northalsted area, according to police.

She is described as Hispanic, with olive complexion, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.