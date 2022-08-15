south shore

Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Raced Toward Group in South Shore, Fatally Injuring 3 People

Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan who raced toward a group of people in the street early Sunday, killing three of them and injuring a fourth person.

The force of the impact hurled three of the victims down the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard as bystanders screamed, according to a police report and private video taken at the scene.

Footage from police surveillance cameras “appeared to show that the driver hit the pedestrians intentionally,” according to a police report.

Police offered no motive Monday but the report noted that a reckless homicide investigation has been opened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. as several people were standing in the street in front of the Jeffery Pub. The police report says some of them were fighting when the sedan plowed into them.

Killed were Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 22-year-old man whose name has not been released yet, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A fourth person was taken to Stroger Hospital with lacerations to his legs, police said.

Local

music 1 hour ago

How Much Are Tickets to Lady Gaga's Wrigley Field Performance?

six flags great america 2 hours ago

What We Know So Far About the Shooting Outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

The Jeffery Pub released a statement Sunday urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We always encourage everyone to leave and go to your vehicles right away to make it home safe,” the bar said. “And tonight this happened.”

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

south shore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us