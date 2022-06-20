Chicago Police Say They've Identified Woman Found Injured in NW Side Park

Chicago police say that they have identified a woman who was found injured in a park on the city’s Northwest Side last week.

Authorities say that the woman was found injured at the Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park near the intersection of Belmont and Kilpatrick in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The woman was taken to Community First Hospital, where she remains hospitalized, police said.

After issuing an alert asking for information in connection to the case, police announced that they had successfully identified the woman on Monday morning.

More information on how they were able to identify her, and more on her identity, was not immediately made available.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 911, or to contact the hospital’s Crisis Center hotline at 773-794-8395.