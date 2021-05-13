lawndale

Chicago Police Say 8-Year-Old Boy Shot on City's West Side Thursday

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Chicago police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West Side Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the boy was standing on a street in the 4300 block of West 18th Street at approximately 6:07 p.m. when a person began firing towards him.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The boy was struck in the right knee, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Local

reopening illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Joins Companies in Offering Incentives to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

weather forecast 2 hours ago

Weekend Forecast

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody, and it appears that the boy was not the intended target of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This article tagged under:

lawndaleChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us