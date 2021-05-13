Chicago Police Say 8-Year-Old Boy Shot on City's West Side Thursday

Chicago police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot on the city’s West Side Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the boy was standing on a street in the 4300 block of West 18th Street at approximately 6:07 p.m. when a person began firing towards him.

The boy was struck in the right knee, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody, and it appears that the boy was not the intended target of the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.