Chicago police respond to officer-involved shooting in Morgan Park

A large law enforcement presence was visible on Friday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side as police responded to an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 111th Street, which is near South Aberdeen Street. Details on what led up to the shooting hadn't been released as of Friday evening.

The Chicago Police Department's civilian oversight agency, COPA, said in a statement that it was responding to the shooting. The agency urged anyone with information about the incident to call its office at 312-746-3609.