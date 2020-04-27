Chicago Police

Chicago Police Report 21 More Cases of Covid-19

There are now over 400 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Chicago Police Department, officials say

Chicago police announced Monday 21 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the department to 414.

Of the confirmed cases, 394 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 419 employees have reported positive tests but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm five of those cases, police said.

The department announced April 17 the death of a third officer from complications of coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Monday announced 50 more deaths from the outbreak, brining the state’s toll to 1,983.

In addition, 1,980 more positive cases were reported raisin the number of cases in Illinois to 45,883.

