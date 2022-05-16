Chicago Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car Following Shooting, Carjacking

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after responding to a reported shooting near a school on the city's South Side.

According to authorities, the officer had responded to a shooting near St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, located near the intersection of 51st Street and South Elizabeth Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

That victim has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

After a reported carjacking that was linked to the initial shooting, a Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 57th and Damen in West Englewood, officials said.

That officer was taken to an area hospital and was listed in good condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.