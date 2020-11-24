Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Officer Found Dead Inside South Side Home

The man, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene

A Chicago police officer was found dead inside his South Side home Tuesday morning.

Paramedics found the officer unresponsive about 11:10 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The man, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

Local

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Here's Where Each Illinois Region Stands on Coronavirus Metrics

Indiana Election 3 hours ago

Indiana Lawmaker Quits Weeks After Winning Reelection

Though police declined to identify the officer until his whole family has been notified, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said he worked in the 5th District on the Far South Side.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Chicago Police Department learned today that an active department member passed away,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “I ask that you keep his family in your prayers, and I offer my sincerest condolences to his loved ones and co-workers.

The officer’s cause of death has not been determined by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said they are conducting a death investigation.

A procession took his body to the medical examiner’s officer’s office on the Near West Side.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us