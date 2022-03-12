Chicago Police Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after an officer was found dead of an apparent suicide inside a residence.

Police say that the officer was found inside of a residence in the city’s 22nd police district on Saturday morning.

While the cause of death has not officially been determined, officials say that the death appears to be an apparent suicide.

“The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day,” CPD Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and well-being.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement following the officer’s death.

“My deepest condolences and prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones of the Chicago police officer who tragically took his own life this morning,” she said. “The brave men and women who put on the uniform everyday have one of the toughest jobs. The superintendent and I are committed to ensuring all officers have what they need to shore up and sustain their mental health and well-being.”

There are several resources currently available to CPD officers who are seeking help:

CPD Employee Assistance Program (312) 743-0378

CPD Chaplains Ministry (312) 746-8458