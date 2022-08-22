Chicago Police Issue Community Alert About Armed Robberies Near Belmont Cragin Walgreens

Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robberies occurring outside of a Walgreens in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, at Belmont and Cicero Avenues.

According to the community alert, Chicago police say a suspect who reportedly drives a silver Honda SUV follows victims home from the pharmacy. The suspect, who may be armed with a crow bar or possibly a handgun, exits the vehicle and demands the victim's property, according to police.

Authorities say at least two victims have come forward with similar accounts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say they are currently searching for the suspect, who is reported to have has curly hair, and is wearing a blue face mask and a white shirt.