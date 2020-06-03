Chicago Police Investigating Suspicious Package Near Hyde Park Headquarters

A Chicago police investigation into a suspicious package near 2nd District Headquarters in the Hyde Park neighborhood has led to street closures in the area, according to authorities.

According to police, 51st Street is shut down between State Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway because of the incident.

Chicago 51st & Wentworth. CPD Bomb Squad dispatches robot to inspect a suspicious package at N entrance of CPD Area Central HQ #NBCSky5 Live @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/YkwssOadIW — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) June 3, 2020

A SWAT team has been dispatched to the area, and according to NBC 5’s Mike Lorber, a bomb squad robot was also seen as police continue to investigate the package, which was left near the building.

It is unclear at this time how long the road closures will last.

