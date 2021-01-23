Chicago Police Investigate Pair of Attempted ATM Thefts on West, Northwest Sides Saturday

Chicago police are investigating a pair of attempted thefts in which the would-be robbers tried to steal ATM machines from local businesses Saturday.

According to authorities, the first theft occurred at a business in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street at approximately 3 a.m. The second attempted theft occurred in the 2700 block of West Division Street, located in Wicker Park, some time between midnight and 10 a.m.

In both instances, the thieves broke into businesses and attempted to remove ATM machines from the locations. The machines were tampered with and suffered damage in each of the thefts, but in neither case were the thieves successful in removing the machines from the premises, according to police.

No further suspect description was given by police, and authorities are continuing to investigate the thefts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

Business owners are encouraged to install reliable alarm systems, ensure that security cameras are working, and to contact police immediately if they’re suspicious that a theft has taken place.