East Side

Chicago Police Fire Shots at Man in East Side Neighborhood

Police fired shots at a man Wednesday while responding to a disturbance in the East Side neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a call of a disturbance about 11:30 p.m. in an alley in the 11300 block of South Avenue L when the man walked towards their squad car and “got into a shooting stance,” according to Chicago police.

At least one officer fired shots at the man but did not strike him, police said. The man, 31, was taken into custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.

