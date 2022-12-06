Chicago Police Connect With Kids Through Chess

It was "checkmate" for dozens of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students challenging police officers from districts across the city at an annual chess tournament.

Now in its seventh year, the Kids and Cops Chess Initiative brings together beginners and experienced players all in one room.

"I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old," said Officer Jamil Brown of the Chicago Police Department (CPD). "Being able to mentor and work with them, really fuel their passion for chess."

Another officer learned to play through the program five years ago.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Trying to get better to try to beat them because I learn from little 4th graders. They’re beating me all the time," said 4th district Officer Rosas.

Often, interactions with police are in times of crisis. The goal of this program is to give students an opportunity to communicate with police in a relaxed environment.

"I get to learn more about them as much as they get to learn more about me," said Patrick Vazquez, a student at Garcia High School.

"It’s a better environment to see them more laid back," said Gennevieve Ortiz, a Kinzie Elementary student.

Eleven Chicago Public Schools took part in the kickoff tournament at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday.

However, 600 students from more than 30 schools are enrolled in the program, which is a partnership between CPS, CPD and the Renaissance Knights Foundation.

Program coordinator, Steven Myrick, says his favorite part is "the smiles on the kids faces."

"The joy, and to [give them] an outlet to talk to the police," he said. "To be partners and develop that connection with the youth."

Longtime chess coach, Jose Garza, says the benefits of chess are numerous.

"I've seen average kids become honor kids, and all my kids go to college," said Garza. "I tell the parents, exercise is great for the body, chess I've found, is a great exercise for the mind."

There are other tournaments planned throughout the year. On Tuesday, winners from each table took home a trophy. All students received a medal and lunch in a suite at the stadium.