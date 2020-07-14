Chicago Police, ATF Seek 4 Suspects in Mag Mile Arson

Chicago Police and the ATF/NRT Arson Task Force have released surveillance images of four suspects wanted in connection with an arson incident that occurred in downtown Chicago during civil unrests and looting that took place in late May.

The incident took place in the 400 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. on May 30, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The four suspects, seen in the photo at the top of this story, are also shown in a YouTube video featuring a series of surveillance videos:

The suspects are among many being sought by the ATF and Chicago police after the arsons, with authorities releasing information on a total of 19 suspects wanted in at least 53 different arson incidents that took place between May 25 and June 2.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police.