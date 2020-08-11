Chicago Police Arrest 2 Men in River North, Find Box Truck Full of ‘Burglary Tools'

Police believe that two men arrested in Chicago's River North neighborhood on weapons charges Monday night intended to use a box truck to transported looted merchandise.

According to Chicago police, a rented box truck was stopped by public transit officers for improper lane change at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Clark Street.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Marcus Strozier, was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance for the vehicle, and they placed Strozier under arrest.

During the stop, officers heard movement inside the rear of the trailer and opened up the back, where they discovered two other men hiding inside.

One of those men, identified as 18-year-old Brian Duren, allegedly was carrying a weapon with an extended magazine and more than two dozen live rounds, and he was placed into custody.

Duren faces a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of carrying a high capacity magazine with metal-piercing rounds, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and a violation of the Concealed Carry act.

#ChicagoPolice Public Transportation officers recovered two dangerous firearms last night near Grand Ave & Clark St after stopping a box truck for improper lane change. Burglary tools in the truck were also recovered. Two offenders were taken into custody and charged accordingly. pic.twitter.com/r85TUYCKsF — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 11, 2020

Strozier faces aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges, and will also be charged with misdemeanor counts of violating the Concealed Carry act and of driving with no license or permit.

Officers say that in addition to the weapons found in the vehicle, they also found screwdrivers, crowbars, grinders, drills and other items, which they believe the individuals inside the vehicle intended to use to break into businesses and steal merchandise.

No merchandise was found in the vehicle, and a passenger in the cab of the truck and an individual who was inside the back of the truck were not arrested and will not face charges.

According to police, the truck was rented by another individual, but was not stolen.

Officers have said in recent days that they believe box trucks may potentially be used to transport goods stolen during looting in the city. Additional patrols have been ordered in numerous parts of the city to combat potential looting, and restrictions are being put into place for individuals seeking to access downtown Chicago at this time.