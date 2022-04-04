Chicago Officials to Give Update on Public Safety Monday Afternoon

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to give an update on public safety Monday afternoon.

The two will be joined by other city and business leaders at Chicago Tabernacle, located at 3231 N. Cicero Ave., at 1:30 p.m.

Officials gave no further information on what would be announced during the press conference.

From Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., at least one person was killed and a 16-year-old boy was among 17 others wounded in shootings in Chicago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A man was shot and killed by Chicago police Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing at officers and critically wounding two people during a chaotic hostage situation near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side. About 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive and found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspected shooter when he barricaded himself inside an apartment, Ahern said. The man then fired at the officers, who weren’t struck and didn’t immediately fire back. After a SWAT team first tried to negotiate with the man and de-escalate the situation, officers ultimately shot him, Ahern said. No officers were wounded. The man was taken into custody and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, Ahern said. He hasn’t been identified. A 78-year-old man taken hostage suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Ahern said. He and the wounded woman were both taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. Friday when two males opened fire after an argument, police said. He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Juan Lopez Mendez by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Around the same time, three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street, police said. A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said. Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park. The teen was on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 800 block of East 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was shot Saturday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, according to Illinois state police. Troopers responded to an expressway shooting about 5:35 p.m. and found the man, 31, shot, state police said. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

At least 10 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

At least three people were killed and 14 others were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys, in Chicago last weekend.