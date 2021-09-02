chicago covid vaccine

Chicago Offering $100 in Gift Cards to Those Who Get Vaccinated

Chicago's health department will soon offer $100 to anyone 12 and older who gets vaccinated in the city.

The city plans to give out $100 in Visa gift cards to residents who get the vaccine.

The incentive begins at mobile vaccination events on Saturday, and for at home appointments starting on Tuesday, officials said.

Residents will receive a $50 gift card when they get each dose of the Pfizer vaccine and those who get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive two $50 gift cards when they get their shot.

The move mirrors one implemented in New York City in July.

So far, more than 3 million vaccines have been administered in Chicago, with 60% of residents having at least one dose.

For a list of mobile and pop-up vaccination events and available vaccines, check here.

