Chicago New Year's Eve Icons Janet Davies, Mark Giangreco Join NBC 5's NYE Show

"A Very Chicago New Year" will be broadcast starting at 11:08 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, on NBC 5, and streaming on NBCChicago.com

Keen viewers will notice some extra-special guests on NBC 5's New Year's Eve show this year.

NBC 5 will ring in the New Year with a special show, "A Very Chicago New Year."

Several celebrities will make guest appearances, including Chicago New Year’s Eve icons Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Reuniting Chicago’s unofficial New Year’s Eve couple leads to fun antics the pair have been known for during the past 20 years.

"We’re thrilled to bring this very Chicago ensemble together to start the New Year and provide viewers with an expanded show this year," said Kevin Cross, president of NBC Universal Local Chicago.

Hosted by Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues of "Chicago Today," NBC 5's New Year's Eve show celebrates some of the best the city has to offer.

It wouldn’t be New Year’s without a few fun games and reminiscing with celebrities Buddy Guy, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Giuliana Rancic, Chris Chelios and actors from "Chicago Fire." Plus, performances by rock legends Chicago and The Blues Brothers.

The Chicago New Year's Eve show will be broadcast starting at 11:08 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, on NBC 5, and streaming right here on NBCChicago.com. The show also will stream live through NBC Chicago's free apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

