Chicago Nears 70 Degrees This Weekend With Chance for Rain, Storms

Chicago is getting a glimpse of spring this weekend with temperatures nearing 70 degrees accompanied by periods of rain and storms.

Saturday will likely see a high of 69 degrees with partly sunny skies until a chance for rain and storms comes in the evening, according to the latest forecast models.

Temperatures are set to drop slightly Sunday to the low 50s and will likely fall throughout the day with the possibility for rain and snow by the evening and night.

A cold front is expected to move through the Chicago area to start the work week Monday with a high of the upper 30s, accompanied by a mix of rain and snow.

By Tuesday, the area will likely be dry with highs in the low to mid-40s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

