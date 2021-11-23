‘Chicago Med' Actress Torrey DeVitto Stars in New Hallmark Christmas Movie

"Chicago Med" actress Torrey DeVitto starred in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this holiday season.

DeVitto, who is no stranger to Hallmark holiday films, made her 2021 mark with her role in "The Christmas Promise."

In the movie, DeVitto plays a woman learning to deal with the grief of losing her fiancé, "with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé." DeVitto is joined in the cast by Dylan Bruce and Patrick Duffy.

"The Christmas Promise" premiered originally on Oct. 30 but will re-air during Hallmark's popular countdown to Christmas. It is scheduled to air again at 9 p.m. CT Tuesday.

DeVitto is no stranger to the Hallmark holiday lineup, having starred in the popular "Write Before Christmas" with Chad Michael Murray in 2019.

While DeVitto's on-camera love life is the center of her newest movie plot, her off-TV love life has also made headlines.

DeVitto is dating Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross.

Ross posted an appreciation post for DeVitto on Instagram Tuesday, just hours before her movie's next showing.

DeVitto commented on the post "Ooooo I love you so much."

Hallmark's countdown to Christmas began on Oct. 22 this year.

For a full list of holiday films, click here.