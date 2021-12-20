Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Give Address on Public Safety Monday

Note: Watch the press conference live in the player above beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to give an address on public safety Monday.

The address is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Garfield Park Gold Dome Fieldhouse.

Details on what exactly the mayor plans to discuss remain unclear, but the address comes after a weekend that saw 23 shootings, four of them fatal.

It also comes as the city continues to battle a rise in carjackings and other crimes, with some neighborhoods demanding action.

Chicago police recently canceled days off, with officers losing one regularly scheduled off-day due to current crime patterns, the department said last week.