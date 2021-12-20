Chicago Violence

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Give Address on Public Safety Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to give an address on public safety Monday.

The address is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Garfield Park Gold Dome Fieldhouse.

Details on what exactly the mayor plans to discuss remain unclear, but the address comes after a weekend that saw 23 shootings, four of them fatal.

It also comes as the city continues to battle a rise in carjackings and other crimes, with some neighborhoods demanding action.

Chicago police recently canceled days off, with officers losing one regularly scheduled off-day due to current crime patterns, the department said last week.

Chicago Violence
