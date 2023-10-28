Chicago man sentenced to 88 years for sexual assault at Oak Brook hotel

A 41-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 88 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Oak Brook hotel employee at gunpoint in 2019.

Julius Ramsey was found guilty in May 2021 of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The attack happened in a vacant hotel room on Sept. 9, 2019, prosecutors said.

The employee, who worked at the Hyatt House at 210 W. 22nd St. in Oak Brook, managed to get away from Ramsey and call the police. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

He voluntarily turned himself in to the Oak Brook police four days later. He was denied bond and has been in custody at DuPage County Jail since.

Ramsey was sentenced Friday to 22 years for each of the sexual assault and kidnapping convictions, and an additional seven years for sexual abuse to be served alongside the 88 years. He will have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.