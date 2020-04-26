Kokomo

Chicago Man Arrested After Shooting Inside Indiana Walmart

police car siren
Shutterstock

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured, authorities said.

Kokomo police said officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store.

The victim required surgery and was being hospitalized. Authorities didn't offer more details on his condition.

Local

ruthy hebard 1 hour ago

‘I Think it’s Just Crazy’: Sky Top Pick Ruthy Hebard Returning to City Where She Was Born

Chicago Violence 2 hours ago

2 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony.

A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He’s being held without bond at the Howard County jail.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kokomo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us