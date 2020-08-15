Chicago Man Arrested After Allegedly Live-Streaming ATM Theft

Chicago police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a suspect accused of live-streaming his actions as he allegedly tried to break into an ATM Monday morning.

Police say that 20-year-old Arron Neal of Chicago was arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with the incident.

According to police, Neal filmed the alleged incident on a cellphone camera, smiling at the camera before hitting the machine with a hammer.

Authorities released footage of the incident on Wednesday, and say that within 90 minutes they had begun receiving tips that ultimately led them to identifying Neal and arresting him.

“I want to thank the community for standing up and speaking out against this shameful destruction,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

In the livestreamed video, multiple suspects were seen trying to break into an ATM in the 800 block of North State Street on Monday morning.

Chicago police put out a call for information in relation to the incident on Wednesday, and say they had taken Neal into custody by the next day.

“This is how it’s supposed to work,” Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “On Wednesday, I stood in front of you and showed a video, then less than 90 minutes later we started receiving tips on who this offender was.”