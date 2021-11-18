Chicago Lunar Eclipse: Will Cloud Cover Spoil the Show for Residents?

The Chicago area will be treated to a lunar eclipse early Friday morning, but the big question is a simple one: will residents be able to see it?

The questions arose Thursday night as clouds continued to persist over much of the area. Forecast indicate that those high clouds could continue for much of the evening Thursday, and those could stick around in some parts of the area Friday morning.

Areas more to the south and west of the city could potentially see some clearing however, setting the stage for residents to see the show.

The other big issue: the cold. Friday morning with see the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with low temperatures dipping into the low-to-mid 20s across the region, so if you plan on going outside to see the eclipse, be sure to bundle up.

While the lunar eclipse will peak at just after 3 a.m., the Chicago area will only see a dimming of the moon, followed by a change in color to a gray, orange or reddish hue. According to officials at the Adler Planetarium, the moon will become over 95% eclipsed over the Chicago area when it reaches its maximum eclipse at 3:02 a.m.

The moon will begin to grow dimmer just after midnight, with partial phase beginning at 1:18 a.m. The eclipse will conclude at 4:47 a.m.

The Adler Planetarium will broadcast the event live beginning at 1:30 a.m. for those who want to enjoy the eclipse from the warmth and comfort of their homes.