Chicago Leaning Toward Awarding Casino License to Bally's River West Project Bid: Reports

According to multiple reports, the city of Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to give the go-ahead to a bid by the Bally’s Corporation to build a $1.74 billion-casino in the River West neighborhood.

According to reports in the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times and Crain’s Chicago Business, the Bally’s bid is expected to be the winner in the three-way race to snag a new casino license that was approved for the city of Chicago by state lawmakers.

No official announcement has yet been scheduled, although reports indicate that it could happen as soon as this week.

The proposed casino and hotel project would be located on a portion of the site of the Tribune Publishing Plant, according to officials.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The proposal included a 3,000 seat theater, a sports museum, an extension of the Chicago Riverwalk, a pedestrian bridge, a 500-room hotel, an outdoor music venue, and several restaurants.

More than 3,400 slot machines and more than 150 gaming tables would be part of the project, according to officials. A temporary casino could open as soon as 2023, with a permanent location expected to open in early 2026.

Two other sites are also under consideration for the proposed casino, including one that would be situated north of McCormick Place on Chicago’s lakefront. That project, spearheaded by Hard Rock, is known as the ONE Central Site, and would have included a 3,500-seat music venue, a 500-room hotel tower and other amenities.

Rivers is also in the running to build a casino, building it on a large development known as “The 78” on the city’s South Side. A riverfront area, an observation tower, a riverfront music venue, and a 300-room hotel tower are all part of the proposal.