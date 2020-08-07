Chicago Insurance Company Employee Stole $5M to Buy Lexus, Real Estate: Feds

A 41-year-old insurance company employee from Chicago was arrested Tuesday on charges of stealing $5 million in company funds to buy luxury items for himself.

Kevin J. Mix, who worked as an insurance controller, allegedly made 35 wire transfers from the unnamed insurance company to pay for personal items such as a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes-Benz, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

Mix, 41, also used the stolen funds to buy real estate in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, prosecutors said.

He allegedly pulled off the scheme, which started in 2018, by making false entries in the company’s records, writing fake emails and lying to insurance company representatives and the company’s bank, prosecutors said.

Mix, who faces one count of wire fraud, is due for a detention hearing Aug. 13.