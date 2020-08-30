Chicago Gun Violence: 9 Dead, at Least 28 Wounded in Shootings Across City

Chicago police say nine people have been killed and at least 28 others, including two Chicago police officers, have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, two individuals were shot in the 1100 block of West 87th Street at 5 a.m. According to police, two men standing on a sidewalk in front of the residence began to fire shots, striking two victims.

A 34-year-old man who was standing outside was shot multiple times in the face and the upper body. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old woman who was standing just inside the doorway of the residence was hit in the foot. She is in fair condition.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kasson. According to police, an 18-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person got out of a dark-colored SUV and began firing shots at him.

The man was hit in the chest and stomach, and was taken to Illinois Masonic, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Less than 20 minutes later, another fatal shooting was reported in the 900 block of West 50th Street. According to authorities, three people were sitting on the front porch of a residence when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots at them, striking two of the victims.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 66-year-old woman was hit in the shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The third victim, a 48-year-old man, was injured by falling glass, and is in good condition at St. Bernard.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday another man, a 21-year-old, was fatally shot at a gas station in the 900 block of North Pulaski. According to police, the man was walking out of the business when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him.

He was hit multiple times, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second man, a 20-year-old, was shot in the shoulder, and is in good condition at Stroger, police said. No suspects are currently in custody.

Eight minutes later in the 800 block of East 88th Place, yet another fatal shooting took place, as two women were walking on a sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown individual. One of the women, whose age is unknown at this time, was hit in the torso, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago.

A 31-year-old woman was hit in the thigh and is in fair condition at Christ Hospital, according to police. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old was found shot in the 5600 block of South Emerald, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of South Racine, a 54-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the back, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Further details are not known at this time, and there is no one in custody in connection with the shooting.

Early Sunday morning, another fatal shooting was reported in the 8400 block of South Commercial. At approximately 2 a.m., officers were summoned by a ShotSpotter alert at the location, and when they arrived they found a 61-year-old man lying on the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.

Early Sunday morning, a 29-year-old man was leaving a party in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard at approximately 3:38 a.m. when he was shot in the head.

Officers found the man lying on the ground, and he was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

A 32-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Halsted at approximately 7 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. According to police, he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 3400 block of West Adams at approximately 10:14 p.m., a 22-year-old man was getting out of a car when a person in a black sedan fired shots at him, police said. He was hit in the left forearm, and is in good condition at Stroger.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of West Huron, a 27-year-old man was walking when a person in a white SUV fired shots at him, striking him multiple times in the legs. Police said the man was driven by a friend to Rush Hospital, then was transferred to Stroger, where he is in fair condition.

A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the 11400 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to witnesses on the scene, two men at a party began firing shots at one another, and the woman was struck in the neck by a stray bullet. She is being treated at Christ Hospital.

In the 2300 block of West Lyndale at approximately 1:35 a.m., a 27-year-old man was parking his car when a man walked up to him and asked his gang affiliation. Police say the gunman then fired shots into the car, striking the victim in the arm. He drove to Illinois Masonic, where he was listed in good condition.

Just before 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Winchester, a 66-year-old man was inside a residence when a person fired shots from his porch, striking him in the foot. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

At approximately 4:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kostner, a 19-year-old male vehicle was in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside his, and someone inside fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the 6800 block of South Perry at approximately 5:14 p.m., a 48-year-old male victim was shot during an altercation with another man, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:22 p.m. while traveling in a vehicle on East 47th Street, police said. Another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots, officers stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back, the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds at approximately 6:41 p.m. in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to police. The victims, both 21 years old, were shot while driving in a gray sedan. The male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In the 7000 block of South State Street at approximately 9:56 p.m., a 28-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the leg. According to police, he drove himself to the University of Chicago, and is listed in fair condition.

Just after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of East 88 th Street, a 48-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation when another man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times in both thighs. Police say the victim was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was standing in the 6300 block of South Throop at approximately 11:21 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. Police say the man was taken to the Little Company of Mary hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Sunday –