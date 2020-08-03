Chicago Gun Violence: 9 Dead, at Least 27 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across City

At least nine people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy, and 27 others wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago.

The first reported fatal shooting of the weekend occurred in the 900 block of North Cambridge at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday. According to police, a 9-year-old boy was in a parking lot when an unknown attacker walked up and began firing shots.

One of the bullets struck the boy in the chest, and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

The most recent fatality took place early Sunday morning, when two men were killed in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue at approximately 6 a.m., police said.

Authorities responding to a ShotSpotter notification at the location discovered two men sitting inside of a vehicle. Both men had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their heads, according to police.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation is underway. Area Four detectives say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

In another fatal shooting Sunday, a 38-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Green at approximately 12:40 p.m. when a person in a light-colored vehicle opened fire, striking him in the back and head.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was inside a residence in the 200 block of East 55th Place when he was shot multiple times in the head and chest.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and further details of the incident are unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody.

Just six minutes later at a backyard party in the 100 block of North Laporte, at least five individuals were shot when two men walked up to the yard and began firing.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Four other victims, an 18-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, were all taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Officers in the area heard the gunfire and placed two individuals into custody. At least one weapon was recovered, and the individuals are being questioned in connection with the shooting.

Another fatal shooting was reported at approximately 2:42 a.m. Saturday when Chicago police discovered a woman lying on a porch in the 4500 block of West West End. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 5:25 a.m. Saturday, in the 6100 block of South Troy, a 44-year-old man was found lying on the ground after suffering a gunshot wound to his neck, according to police.

Paramedics were summoned to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of South Phillips, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg, police said. The man was unable to speak to officers, and witness accounts have been inconsistent during the investigation.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings thus far:

Friday –

At approximately 7:06 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Green, two men were working on a vehicle when a gray sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire. A 50-year-old man was hit in the right side of his body and is in good condition at the University of Chicago, police said, while a 24-year-old man was in fair condition after being shot in the buttocks.

In the 700 block of North Trumbull at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was standing in a group when he heard gunfire. He then jumped a fence while fleeing the scene, then realized he’d been shot in the leg. Police say the man is in fair condition at the University of Chicago.

Just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Dorchester, two individuals were traveling in a vehicle when another vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire. Police say a 19-year-old man was hit in the right hand and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the left hand, and both were taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Saturday –

Chicago police say a 42-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of North Homan at approximately 12:30 a.m. when a person in a silver SUV fired shots at him, grazing his back. Police say the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

In the 300 block of West 114 th Street at approximately 2:49 a.m., two individuals were shot, police said. A 45-year-old woman, who was sitting on the front porch of a residence, was shot in the stomach and hip, while a 36-year-old man, inside the residence, was hit in the arm. Both were taken to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 3:57 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Carpenter, a 25-year-old man was leaving a party when he was shot in the right foot. He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Exchange, a 25-year-old man was traveling eastbound in a vehicle when another car pulled up alongside him, with an occupant inside opening fire. He was taken to the University of Chicago after being shot in the back, police said.

A 20-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Iowa just after 1 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire, police said. The man was hit in the left arm, abdomen and back and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

In the 8300 block of South Drexel at approximately 10:42 p.m., an 18-year-old man became engaged in a verbal dispute with another individual who was riding in a car with him. The unknown man opened fire, striking the victim in the face. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Avers, a 29-year-old man was in a parked vehicle when a man walked up to his car and shot him in the right leg and abdomen. Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was approached by another individual in the 7200 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 11:43 p.m., according to police. That individual opened fire, striking the victim in the leg. He was taken to University of Chicago in good condition, and the gunman fled the scene in a silver minivan.

Sunday –

After a verbal altercation inside a residence in the 7000 block of South Paxton, a man left a gathering and returned with a gun, shooting two other men. A 35-year-old man was inside the residence and was shot in the stomach, arm and leg. He is in critical condition. A 24-year-old man, who was sitting in an alley outside of the building, was hit in the leg and is in serious condition.

A 30-year-old man was walking in the 4500 block of West Gladys at approximately 11:13 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a passing gray sedan. He was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Cook County Hospital, police said.

In the 4500 block of North Lawndale at approximately 6 p.m., a 23-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The victim was in the vehicle during a drug transaction when the offender fired shots, striking a vehicle and the 23-year-old victim. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello, a 26-year-old male was on the sidewalk when he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Just after 10 p.m., a man in an alley in the 1600 block of East 86th Street was shot when someone in a vehicle opened fire, police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Monday –