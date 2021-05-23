East Garfield Park

Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Hurt in East Garfield Park Shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in East Garfield Park.

They were outside about 2:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were struck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot multiple times and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Later, a female who was also shot took herself to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

