Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 38 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 38 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday in the 900 block of West 59th Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. when a 27-year-old man was driving and an unknown person inside of a black sedan pulled alongside him and fired shots, according to police.

The man was struck multiple times throughout the body and his car crashed into two parked unoccupied vehicles, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area One detectives continue to investigate.

At least three fatal shootings were reported within a 20-minute span early Sunday morning. The first occurred in the 1000 block of North Lawndale at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a 27-year-old man was found lying on a sidewalk after being shot in the face.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead. No witnesses have come forward, and no suspects are in custody as Area Four detectives investigate the shooting.

Just two minutes later in the 4800 block of South Justine, two people were standing outside at a gathering when a person fired shots at them, police said.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 26-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to her leg, and refused treatment.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating the shooting.

Finally, at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West 71st Street, a 30-year-old man was walking when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a man in a black Nissan SUV.

The occupant of the vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the chest, shoulder and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 6900 block of South Eggleston at approximately 8:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were inside an apartment when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown person, police said. The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. The second man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Adams, two men were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and transported to hospitals in serious condition, police said. One man, 15, was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital. The other man, 19, was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 14-year-old man was outside on a porch in the 4100 block of West West End at approximately 10:15 p.m. with a group of people when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was initially reported to be in critical condition and transported to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 11:56 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Holland, a teenage boy and girl -- both 16-years-old -- were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the chin while the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg. Police said it does not appear they were the intended targets. They were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and are both in good condition. The boy has since been transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Saturday –

In the 3500 block of South Kendzie at approximately 12:25 a.m., a 47-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the face after getting caught in the crossfire of occupants in two vehicles shooting at each other, police said. She was not the intended target, according to police, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., a 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-100 block of North Long when he was shot by an unknown person, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.

In the 1500 block of West Cornelia at approximately 2:50 a.m., a 36-year-old man was discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the back and legs. He was reported in serious condition and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was a passenger in a parked car in the 5100 block of West Agatite at approximately 2:59 a.m. when an unknown person approached and asked for money, police said. They stated they didn’t have any and drove off at which point the individual fired shots, striking him in the groin. He was taken to Community First Hospital and subsequently transferred to Illinois Masonic where he is in critical condition.

At approximately 2:59 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Homan, two people were in a traveling vehicle when an unknown person inside of a passing blue vehicle fired shots, striking them both, police said. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The second man, 31, suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.

A 30-year-old man was walking in the 7600 block of South Chicago at approximately 3 a.m. when he was shot in the foot, police said. He did not see the offender or know where the shots came from and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in fair condition.

In the 9800 block of South Hoxie at approximately 2:40 p.m., a 54-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, authorities said. The victim was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 3:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ogden Avenue, a 21-year-old man traveling in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and an individual inside fired shots, according to police. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old man was in the backyard of a home at approximately 2:51 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 119th Street when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots, according to law enforcement. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand and self-transported to Trinity Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 4000 block of South Wabash at approximately 10:09 p.m. when a man fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. Police say the teen was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Just after 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 12 th Place, four people were outside at a gathering when shots were fired. Three of the victims were shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. All four were taken to area hospitals in fair condition, police said.

In the 6200 block of South Vernon at approximately 10 p.m., two men were standing outside when they were shot. A 40-year-old man was shot in the back and a 44-year-old was shot in the lower backside and leg, and both were listed in fair condition at area hospitals, according to police.

Police say a 44-year-old man was in the 6100 block of South Wabash at approximately 10:12 p.m. when he was shot in the lower backside, hip and leg. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 49-year-old woman was shot following a verbal altercation with a man in the 2500 block of East 78 th Street at approximately 11:39 p.m., police said. The woman was shot in the hip, torso, lower backside and leg, and fled the scene on foot. She was listed in fair condition.

Just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West McLean, a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his lower backside while driving a vehicle. Police say the man is in fair condition at an area hospital, and won't face charges, as he possesses a valid FOID card and CCL.

Sunday –