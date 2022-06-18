Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, at Least 18 Hurt in Weekend Shootings

Chicago police say two people are dead and at least 18 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The city’s first fatal shooting was reported in the 8400 block of South Bennett at approximately 8:28 p.m. Friday.

Police say that a 30-year-old man was sitting on a porch when a person opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody in the shooting.

Just before midnight Friday in the 2300 block of West Harrison, a 22-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person in a red car fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back.

The man was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue at approximately 8:56 p.m., and when they arrived they found that three men had been shot. No further information on the condition of the men was immediately available.

A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in the 8800 block of South Mackinaw at approximately 9:47 p.m. when a person in a nearby SUV fired shots, striking her in the left shoulder. Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Rhodes, five people were standing in a parking lot when a person began firing shots at them. All five victims, a 27-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man, suffered injuries, but were all listed in good condition at area hospitals, according to police.

Saturday –