Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say one person has died and at least 13 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.
The first fatal shooting happened Friday in the 900 block of West 59th Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. when a 27-year-old man was driving and an unknown person inside of a black sedan pulled alongside him and fired shots, according to police.
The man was struck multiple times throughout the body and his car crashed into two parked unoccupied vehicles, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area One detectives continue to investigate.
Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:
Friday –
- In the 6900 block of South Eggleston at approximately 8:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were inside an apartment when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown person, police said. The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. The second man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At approximately 10:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Adams, two men were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and transported to hospitals in serious condition, police said. One man, 15, was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital. The other man, 19, was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
- A 14-year-old man was outside on a porch in the 4100 block of West West End at approximately 10:15 p.m. with a group of people when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was initially reported to be in critical condition and transported to Stroger Hospital.
- At approximately 11:56 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Holland, a teenage boy and girl -- both 16-years-old -- were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the chin while the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg. Police said it does not appear they were the intended targets. They were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and are both in good condition. The boy has since been transferred to Stroger Hospital.
Saturday –
- In the 3500 block of South Kendzie at approximately 12:25 a.m., a 47-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the face after getting caught in the crossfire of occupants in two vehicles shooting at each other, police said. She was not the intended target, according to police, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At approximately 2:02 a.m., a 41-year-old man was standing outside in the 0-100 block of North Long when he was shot by an unknown person, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported in good condition to West Suburban Hospital.
- In the 1500 block of West Cornelia at approximately 2:50 a.m., a 36-year-old man was discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the back and legs. He was reported in serious condition and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.
- A 27-year-old man was a passenger in a parked car in the 5100 block of West Agatite at approximately 2:59 a.m. when an unknown person approached and asked for money, police said. They stated they didn’t have any and drove off at which point the individual fired shots, striking him in the groin. He was taken to Community First Hospital and subsequently transferred to Illinois Masonic where he is in critical condition.
- At approximately 2:59 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Homan, two people were in a traveling vehicle when an unknown person inside of a passing blue vehicle fired shots, striking them both, police said. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the arm and transported in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. The second man, 31, suffered a graze wound and refused medical treatment.
- A 30-year-old man was walking in the 7600 block of South Chicago at approximately 3 a.m. when he was shot in the foot, police said. He did not see the offender or know where the shots came from and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in fair condition.
NBC Chicago/Associated Press