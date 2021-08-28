Chicago Gun Violence: 1 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say one person has died and at least 13 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday in the 900 block of West 59th Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. when a 27-year-old man was driving and an unknown person inside of a black sedan pulled alongside him and fired shots, according to police.

The man was struck multiple times throughout the body and his car crashed into two parked unoccupied vehicles, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area One detectives continue to investigate.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

In the 6900 block of South Eggleston at approximately 8:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were inside an apartment when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown person, police said. The 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. The second man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Adams, two men were discovered in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and transported to hospitals in serious condition, police said. One man, 15, was shot in the neck and transported to Stroger Hospital. The other man, 19, was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 14-year-old man was outside on a porch in the 4100 block of West West End at approximately 10:15 p.m. with a group of people when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was initially reported to be in critical condition and transported to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 11:56 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Holland, a teenage boy and girl -- both 16-years-old -- were walking when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the chin while the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg. Police said it does not appear they were the intended targets. They were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and are both in good condition. The boy has since been transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Saturday –