Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Chilly Start to Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday kicked off a sunny, crisp start to Memorial Day weekend, with temperatures expected to warm in coming days.

Although sunny skies are on tap for Saturday, chilly and breezy conditions will remain through the majority of the day. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s expected inland, with highs in the low to mid 50s near the lakefront, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sunday is expected to be slightly breezy near the lake, but not quite as cool as Saturday. Highs will be between 65 to 70 degrees inland, but in the low 60s along the lakefront, according to the National Weather Service.

Enjoyable conditions will set in on Memorial Day, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s inland.

It'll start to feel like summer again by mid-week with temperatures on Tuesday potentially reaching the high 70s.