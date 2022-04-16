Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Start to the Weekend

The weekend has been off to a sunny, but breezy and unseasonably cool start for the Chicago area.

Saturday will likely remain mostly to partly sunny into the evening with wind gusts between 25-30 mph, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s, which is colder than average for this time of year.

On Easter Sunday, the sun is expected to stick around and so are the cold temperatures, with highs in the low 40s.

The average high temperature in Chicago for Easter Sunday is about 60 degrees.

According to the latest weather models, Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon, though rain and even some snow could develop late in the evening.

The showers and chilly temperatures could continue into Monday, with rain and snow expected early in the day. By the afternoon, the area will likely see scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s

Unfortunately, a chilly #EasterWeekend on the way, though dry til Sun. eve. Today the "warmer" day, blustery but not nearly as windy as Thu. Light rain & sprinkles at times into this eve. Cool & blustery Sat, inc. clouds Sun. Rain & wet snow threat Sun. night-Mon. AM. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/tpzpoccrYH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 15, 2022

Chicagoans will likely see temperatures hitting the 50s by the middle of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds before a major warm-up hits the area.

Thursday is expected to be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. By next weekend though, temperatures are expected to warm significantly, with highs in the 70s.