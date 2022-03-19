Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Soggy, Chilly Start to the Weekend

The weekend has been off to a rainy and colder start, though there looks to be a turnaround by Sunday -- in true Chicago fashion.

Periods of rain are expected into the evening on Saturday, accompanied by a few possible snowflakes in the morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Temperatures will likely remain in the 30s for most of the morning, before reaching highs in the low 40s by the afternoon and evening.

Spring officially arrives Sunday with the Vernal Equinox, bringing to the Chicago area a little warm up and sunshine.

Sunday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, according to the latest models, which will be ideal for runners in the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

The sunrise for the first day of spring will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:02 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team found.

Monday should remain partly cloudy in the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees, though showers are expected later in the day.

A cool down is expected Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures in the mid-40s and low 50s, along with mixed rain showers.

