Chicago Forecast: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds on Tap Sunday

The rain is expected to continue into Monday morning

Heavy rain and storms are on the horizon for the Chicago area Sunday, with heavy wind gusts developing throughout the day and the threat for flooding overnight.

The National Weather Service warned that "strong autumn storm" system will likely bring soaking rain with a few storms developing during the day Sunday.

Possibly soaking rainfall, which could turn torrential at times, will increase from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, which could lead to flooding in some areas.

Officials added that there is an increased threat for lakeshore flooding Sunday night into Monday, along with wind gusts up to 50 mph near the lake.

Rain will likely continue throughout the morning Monday, bringing around 2 to 4 inches in total, according to the latest weather models. Showers are possible along the lakefront into the afternoon hours.

Sunny skies will likely return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s throughout the week.

