Chicago Forecast: Cool, Sunny Start to the Weekend

After the frost clears Saturday morning, the rest of the day is expected to be mostly sunny, breezy and cool

Following a frost advisory Saturday morning, the Chicago area is off to a cold start for the weekend.

Though a frost advisory for several counties in the Chicago area expired at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, temperatures are still expected to remain in the mid-50s throughout the day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the rest of the day is expected to be mostly sunny and cool with clouds increasing in the evening.

Sunday will likely be mostly cloudy in the morning with more coverage moving in throughout the day. According to the latest weather models, showers and storms could develop by the afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The rain is expected to continue Monday, especially early in the morning, with an isolated storm possible. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph, according to the latest models.

Sunny skies will likely return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s throughout the week.

