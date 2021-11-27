Chicago Forecast: Clouds, Light Rain Clear Throughout the Day as Temps Begin to Warm

The last weekend of November looks like its set to bring a mix of weather to the Chicago area.

Clouds covered the region Saturday morning, as a mix of light rain and snow moves in around 10 a.m. for the northern and western suburbs, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Chicago is expected to see solely rain starting at around noon.

The rain system passing through the Midwest should leave Chicago by 4 p.m. and Indiana within hours after, while clouds open up for clear skies Saturday evening.

Temperatures are expected to climb warmer than previous days on Saturday, hitting the upper 30s and low 40s in most areas by the afternoon and early evening.

With high temperatures in the upper 30s, Sunday will likely be slightly cooler and bring more sunshine and wind to the area throughout the day. Some wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph.

The work week is expected to kick off with warmer temperatures as highs remain in the 40s until next weekend, according to the latest weather models. On Thursday, the Chicago area could see temperatures reach the low 50s.

A few showers are possible on Monday, but otherwise, the upcoming week will likely remain dry and sunny.