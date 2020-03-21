McKinley Park

Chicago Firefighter Hurt in McKinley Park Extra-Alarm Fire

A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling an extra-alarm blaze March 21 in the 3700 block of S. Ashland Ave.

Chicago Fire Department

A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze Saturday in McKinley Park on the South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight on the second floor of a vacant two-story commercial building in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor and some roofing fell on one of the responding firefighters, Velez said. He was removed from under the rubble and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Local

Ed Burke 12 mins ago

Another Burke Defeat In 14th Ward Committeeperson Race

Calumet Heights 1 hour ago

Two Chicago Officers Among 4 Hurt in Rollover Crash

The fire was put out about 2 a.m., Velez said. No one was inside at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

McKinley ParkChicago Fire Departmentfireinjured
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us