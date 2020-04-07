Chicago Firefighter Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Department Announces

A Chicago firefighter has passed away after contracting COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday night.

According to CFD Spokesman Larry Langford, firefighter Mario Araujo died Tuesday due to complications from the virus.

Araujo, who served with CFD Truck Company 25 in Rogers Park, was a 17-year veteran of the department, according to officials.

"This tragic loss underscores the seriousness that we face as a city and a nation," the department said in a statement. "CFD members put themselves in harm's way without hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every person they encounter during an emergency situation.

"Firefighter Araujo's service will never we forgotten, and we ask that the entire city extend prayers for Firefighter Mario Araujo, his colleagues and his entire family."

As of Tuesday afternoon, 46 members of the Chicago fire department have tested positive. At least nine of those employees have returned to duty, and another 18 department employees are currently being quarantined after being exposed to the virus, the department said.