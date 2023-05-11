Things to do in Chicago

Chicago Farmers Markets 2023: Full List of Farmers Markets Across the City

Chicago Farmers Market season is here

By NBC Chicago

Attention, Chicago: It's officially Farmers Market season in the city.

Thursday, the oldest and longest-running farmers market in the city at Daley Plaza will officially open for business, bringing fresh fruit, flowers, vegetables and more from the local farms to the hands of residents.

"Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and rare finds – at Chicago’s longest running farmers market on Daley Plaza, the historic Maxwell Street Market and community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago," a post on Chicago City Markets website says.

But the Daley Plaza City Market isn't the only one.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's a look at when and where Famers Markets in Chicago will be open this year.

Green City Market

Lincoln Park

Local

chicago news 44 mins ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

47 mins ago

CHICAGO FORECAST: Warmer Today – Clouds Increase

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October

Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

West Loop

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November

Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607

Pullman City Market

Pullman

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25

Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Daley Plaza City Market 

The Loop

When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26

Where: 50 W. Washington St.

Austin Town Hall City Market

Austin

When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27

Where: 5610 W. Lake St.

Division Street City Market 

Streeterville

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28

Where: 100 W. Division St.

Mercado de Colores

Little Village

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1

Where: 4345 W. 26th St.

West Humboldt Park City Market

Humboldt Park

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1

Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.

Maxwell Street Market

South Loop

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December

Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bronzeville City Market

Bronzeville

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15

Where: 4700 S. King Dr.

This article tagged under:

Things to do in Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us