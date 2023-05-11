Chicago Farmers Markets 2023: Full List of Farmers Markets Across the City

Attention, Chicago: It's officially Farmers Market season in the city.
Thursday, the oldest and longest-running farmers market in the city at Daley Plaza will officially open for business, bringing fresh fruit, flowers, vegetables and more from the local farms to the hands of residents.
"Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and rare finds – at Chicago’s longest running farmers market on Daley Plaza, the historic Maxwell Street Market and community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago," a post on Chicago City Markets website says.
But the Daley Plaza City Market isn't the only one.
Here's a look at when and where Famers Markets in Chicago will be open this year.
Green City Market
Lincoln Park
When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October
Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614
West Loop
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November
Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607
Pullman City Market
Pullman
When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25
Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Daley Plaza City Market
The Loop
When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26
Where: 50 W. Washington St.
Austin Town Hall City Market
Austin
When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27
Where: 5610 W. Lake St.
Division Street City Market
Streeterville
When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28
Where: 100 W. Division St.
Mercado de Colores
Little Village
When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1
Where: 4345 W. 26th St.
West Humboldt Park City Market
Humboldt Park
When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1
Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.
Maxwell Street Market
South Loop
When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December
Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.
Bronzeville City Market
Bronzeville
When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15
Where: 4700 S. King Dr.