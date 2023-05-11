Chicago Farmers Markets 2023: Full List of Farmers Markets Across the City

Attention, Chicago: It's officially Farmers Market season in the city.

Thursday, the oldest and longest-running farmers market in the city at Daley Plaza will officially open for business, bringing fresh fruit, flowers, vegetables and more from the local farms to the hands of residents.

"Chicago City Markets sell fresh seasonal produce, flowers, prepared foods, unique Chicago-made products and rare finds – at Chicago’s longest running farmers market on Daley Plaza, the historic Maxwell Street Market and community markets in neighborhoods across Chicago," a post on Chicago City Markets website says.

But the Daley Plaza City Market isn't the only one.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's a look at when and where Famers Markets in Chicago will be open this year.

Lincoln Park

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October

Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

West Loop

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November

Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607

Pullman

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25

Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Loop

When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26

Where: 50 W. Washington St.

Austin

When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27

Where: 5610 W. Lake St.

Streeterville

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28

Where: 100 W. Division St.

Little Village

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1

Where: 4345 W. 26th St.

Humboldt Park

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1

Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.

South Loop

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December

Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bronzeville

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15

Where: 4700 S. King Dr.