Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago.

Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall.

In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets.

Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.

Here's a look at the 2022 Chicago City Markets and their dates:

Green City Market

Wednesdays and Saturdays, Lincoln Park

Green City Market will hit the streets in April, a month earlier than its past dates. The market will hold its season opener in its Lincoln Park location on April 2, and its West Loop front on May 7.

The market will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout Nov. 19.

Information about the goods the market has in store can be found here.

Pullman City Market

Wednesdays, Pullman

Pullman City Market will hold its sales from July 6 through Oct. 6 at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. this season.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, shoppers can head to the market for fresh fruits and vegetables, while also supporting local farmers.

Daley Plaza City Market

Thursdays, The Loop

Located in the Loop at 50 W. Washington St., Daley Plaza City Market brings together a collection of fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more for shoppers to explore.

The market will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays from May 12 until Oct. 27.

Austin Town Hall City Market

Thursdays, Austin

From fresh fruits and vegetables to locally sourced meat products and bakery items, the Austin Town Hall Market will have a range of goods in store.

The market will operate from 1-6 p.m. Thursdays from June 9 to Oct. 27 at 5610 W. Lake St.

Division Street City Market

Saturdays, Streeterville

Division Street City Market will store its stands with crepes, wildflower honey, cheeses and other fresh produce this season.

The market will run from 7 a.m. until noon Saturdays from May 7 to Oct. 29, and can be found at 100 W. Division St.

Mercado de Colores

Saturdays, Little Village

Hosted at the Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza — which is located at 4345 W. 26th St. — the market aims promote trust, security and sustainability.

Local farmers and gardeners will share a bundle of their products from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, with the season spanning June 4 to Oct. 1.

West Humboldt Park City Market

Saturdays, Humboldt Park

The community-run market is back for another season from June 4 to Oct. 1 in Chicago from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

With its shops to be set up at 3601 W. Chicago Ave., the market will bring in farm-fresh and sustainably grown fruits and vegetables to the neighborhood.

Maxwell Street Market

Sundays, South Loop

Established and budding vendors will hit the Maxwell Street Market from April 3 through Dec. 18, bringing both artistic and cultural vibrancy to the city.

The festival is a long-standing Chicago tradition enriched with crafts, resale houseware and clothing, live music and street food.

Shoppers can head to the market — which will be stationed at 800 S. Desplaines St. — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Bronzeville City Market

Sundays, Bronzeville

Shoppers can stroll through the Bronzeville City Market’s stands from July 10 to Oct. 16 for fresh seasonal finds, including produce, street food, flowers and more.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays on 4700 S. King Dr.