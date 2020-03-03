Chicago Culinary Creations Take The Spotlight With ‘Da Best Fest’

The people behind the popular Baconfest have created another food festival in Chicago-- one that celebrates Chicago's culinary landscape.

'Da Best Fest' will showcase iconic items like deep dish pizza and the Chicago-style hot dog. But that's not all, you will also be able to find things like jibaritos, chicken vesuvio and even flaming saganaki.

The following is a list of participating restaurants:

312Chicago

676 Restaurant & Bar

Bangers & Lace - Evanston

Berger Station

Black Dog Gelato

Cantina Laredo

Chicago Chop House

Cooking Skills Academy

Four Star Artisan

Goose Island Brewpub

Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar

Hermosa

Jim's Original

Labriola Chicago

Le Bouchon

Links Taproom

Mesler Kitchen

Michael Jordan's Steak House

Orso's Restaurant

Osteria Bigolaro

Phillipe C'est Bon

Pinstripes

Spacca Napoli

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

State and Lake Chicago Tavern

The Broken Barrel Bar

The Duck Inn

The Heritage

The Royal Grocer & Co.

Victory Tap Chicago

World of Whirlpool

XO Marshmallow

'Da Best Fest' will be held at the UIC Dorin Forum on Friday, April 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $75. VIP tickets, which get you in an hour earlier, are $130. Tickets can also be bundled with Baconfest the following Saturday.

